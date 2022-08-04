Located in Robertson County since 2009, Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire will need to find a new location to hold its future bonfires.
Since moving the tradition off campus after the 1999 Bonfire Collapse, the long held student-run tradition has had to move several times, according to KBTX. On Aug. 2, the student organization received word they would once again be moving locations after the current plot was sold to land developers, according to KBTX.
Matt Cline, Student Bonfire senior redpot and turckpot, told KBTX the organization is not worried about finding a new location.
“We’ve been subconsciously planning for something like this for years,” Cline said. “It's just something that needs to get done. It’s nothing to freak out about or for us to worry about. It’s something that gets done and we’re going to be better through it.”
New location ideas can be suggested via the group’s email at info@studentbonfire.com.
