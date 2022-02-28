In response to recent events surrounding unwarranted oversight and conversations of student rights, Student Body President Natalie Parks has issued Executive Order No. 74-01 to create a student task force exploring the rights of student organizations at Texas A&M.
Park’s executive order will serve as the creation of a task force which will explore the rights of student organizations on campus. The SBP Task Force on Student Organization Rights will be made up of current students who will help to create a student rights document explaining the rights of student organizations and to create a bill of rights for student organizations, which has been done at many universities across the nation, Parks said.
“The charge of the task force shall be to produce a student organization rights document for mass distribution to registered student organizations at Texas A&M University to ensure that student leaders across the board are aware of their rights in the student organizations they lead and to investigate the feasibility of creating a formal student organization bill of rights,” the order reads.
With the recent acceptance and creation of working groups for recommendations from the MGT report, Parks said A&M is at a crucial time in its history and that students should be sure to make their voice heard.
“We are in a critical time in Texas A&M history; the amount of different changes that have been proposed for the future of our institution are at the level of things that I would argue Texas A&M has never really seen before, at least in terms of how many recommendations were in the MGT reports, how many different things were accepted to go forward with, with the various working groups and things like that for the Path Forward initiative,” Parks said. “While change can be scary, we all have the opportunity to stand up for what we do believe in and step up to mold what we believe the future of Texas A&M should look like.”
To get involved in the task force, Parks said students should fill out the Google Form in which they will be asked about why they would like to join the force and general information about themselves. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, March 2 at 11:59 p.m.
“If you are passionate about First Amendment rights, if you're passionate about freedom to do what you want and to make the decisions that are best for your organization because you're passionate about the present, past and future of your organization, then I absolutely encourage you to apply,” Parks said. “We want people that are passionate about law, that are passionate about the groups they are involved in; you don't have to be a student leader to apply for this. We are being very open minded with who we select, and we really want to see a diverse group of applicants in order to create a diverse team of people that are able to help us push forward in this effort.”
From freshmen, who are in their first year on campus, to seniors, who will be walking the stage this May, Parks said she encourages all students to have a voice in molding the future of the university.
“I really encourage a lot of our younger students to also not be afraid to speak up in these spaces, or to speak up in a way that gets them into these spaces where their voices are heard because, of course, they are going to be at the university for a little bit longer,” Parks said. “But even our graduating seniors, it's incredible to see how passionate people who are going to be former students who won't technically be stepping foot on campus, either anymore, or not for a very long time, how much they care about the university and its future.”
