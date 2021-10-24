Back by popular demand, Student Health Services, or SHS, will once again offer a large Sexually Transmitted Infection, or STI, testing event.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, SHS will offer free STI testing in the basement conference room at A.P. Beutel Health Center for HIV, Syphilis, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea. Appointments must be made prior to the event through the SHS website.
Students are able to participate in any of the following tests, including:
A blood draw for HIV and Syphilis testing. Before their appointment time, students are advised to have a snack and or drink.
Testing for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea will be conducted via urine testing. Students are encouraged not to urinate for an hour before being tested.
A rectal or throat swab will be conducted for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea.
Students should bring one form of personal identification and health insurance information, if applicable. Health insurance is encouraged for participating students, though is not required for the event.
“SHS will cover any remaining balances not paid by insurance, for uninsured patients or for patients who choose to not file their visit to insurance,” the website reads.
Additionally, students should also fill out the required November STI testing consent forms prior to the event to minimize wait time at their designated appointment time.
After the event, students should expect their results to be available on the SHS patient portal within two weeks.
