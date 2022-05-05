As Election Day approaches, voters have one last chance to share their voice in the May 7 special election.
The special election ballot highlights two state and two county propositions with the state proposition No. 1 looking to provide a limitation on the total ad valorem taxes for elementary and secondary education on residences for elderly and diasbled individuals. State proposition No. 2 looks to increase the residence homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. Local propositions for Brazos County Districts No. 3 and 4 look to limit local and used sales taxes to not exceed 1.5%.
Voters should ensure they are equipped with a valid form of identification and are registered in Brazos County to participate in Saturday’s election, with eight polling places open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Below are a list of polling locations for May 7:
First Baptist Church — Bryan
Brazos County Election Admin Office — Ruth McLeod Training Room
College Station City Hall — Bush 4141 Community Room
Bryan Ballroom
College Station Meeting and Training Facility
Arena Hall
Wellborn Baptist Church
Texas A&M College of Medicine
