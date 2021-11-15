The flu has made a return to campus this fall.
According to a campus-wide email, Student Health Services, or SHS, will offer 100 extra flu shot appointments per day ahead of Thanksgiving break.
SHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tiffany Skaggs said the flu has made its way to campus with 10 cases being confirmed on campus this year. Skaggs said she urges students to get vaccinated early in the flu season.
"Be proactive to prevent the flu, which still kills thousands of Americans each year in a normal flu season," Skaggs said in the email. "Even if you get a mild case of the flu, you're going to be out for a week, at least, not feeling well."
Although COVID-19 and the flu symptoms are similar, there are some key differences between the two. Skaggs said students who begin feeling symptoms should get tested as soon as symptoms are onset.
"If sick, students can also come and get tested, because we have antivirals if you do have the flu," Skaggs said in the email. "If you start treatment early enough it cuts down the time that you're ill, but the best thing is to prevent it through vaccination."
According to the email, as of Friday, Nov. 12, SHS has already vaccinated 2,000 individuals against the flu.
Students who wish to get vaccinated for free should schedule an appointment on the SHS website.
