A small crowd gathered as public health sophomore Yasaswi Gogineni, election commissioner for the Student Government Association, or SGA, announced the unofficial fall 2022 results at the 12th Man Statue, Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
The unofficial winners are as follows:
Freshman Class President: Forensic investigative sciences Briani Plancarte-Saenz (62.28%)
Freshman Senator: Economic sophomore Riley James Pritzlaff (35.54%) and engineering freshman Barrett Brown (28.34%)
Senator for On-Campus Residences: Plancarte-Saenz (40.54%) and business freshman Claire Groner (29.13%)
Senator for Off-Campus Residences: Public health senior Jocelyn Goodman (40.13%), agribusiness senior Reagan Powers (34.59%), industrial engineering junior Walid Yusuf (33.44%), neuroscience senior Jola Adedigba (32.18%), public health sophomore Emmanuel Ogunsanya (31.97%), university studies senior Ethan Hannigan (27.06%) and business junior Pablo De La Garza (24.87%)
Senator for College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences: Biomedical sciences senior Alexander Chaiken (100%)
Senator for College of Engineering: Engineering sophomore Kathryn Carter (41.02%) and industrial distribution sophomore Alex Reistad (30.08%)
Senator for College of Education and Human Development: Education sophomore Robert Hargrove (50.00%)
Senator for College of Arts & Sciences — Liberal Arts Caucus: Economic junior Olive Okoro (53.44%) and political science freshman Alejandro Prieto (33.44%)
Senator for College of Arts & Sciences — Geosciences Caucus: No winner — requires at least five votes
Forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz was announced as both senator for on-campus residences and the freshman class president for fall 2022 winning by a wide margin with 62.28% of the presidential votes.
“I’m honestly super speechless,” Plancarte-Saenz said. “I do want to say thank you to everybody because this whole process has been nothing but fun. I’ve gotten a whole lot of support. I want to thank all of the Aggies of Class of 2026 who voted for me.”
These results will remain unofficial until they are certified by the chief justice of the Judicial Court of SGA.
