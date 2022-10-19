Student Government Association Of Diversity Commission, or SGA Diversity, is hosting a controversial seminar about LGBTQ+ prejudices and stereotypes.
On Oct. 20 SGA Diversity is hosting a seminar on prejudice concerning stereotypes as a part of their monthly series Maroon Table Talks. It will be held from 7-8 p.m. in room 401 of Rudder Tower. They will be fostering a conversation where graduate and undergraduate students can freely share their experiences regarding stereotypes, learn about how stereotypes lead to prejudice and create a more inclusive community on campus.
In addition to allowing students to voice their observations, two guest speakers will present. Professor of English Kris May, Ph.D., will open a discussion on LGBTQ+ history in the United States, and professor Jennifer Bradford, Ph.D., will speak on allyship and how to support the LGBTQ+ community.
SGA Diversity Commissioner and political science and Spanish senior Tori Davis said the commission aims to support and advance diversity, equity, inclusion and access.
"Our organization primarily deals with advancing and encouraging diversity, equity, inclusion and access across campus by supporting organizations and working with the student body president and the rest of SGA,” Davis said. “We put on programs and meet with student organizations, faculty and administrators to best advocate for diversity and inclusion in addition to really educating the campus community on these issues."
Davis added that Maroon Table Talks typically occur monthly and have various topics. She also said that this month's discussion would center around the LGBTQ+ community, just in time for LGBTQ+ history month.
"We host monthly programming called Maroon Table Talks, focusing on various topics. We try to focus on cultural awareness months or affinity groups on campus and other subject matter that is interesting and relevant to students," Davis said. "This month is focusing on LGBTQ+ history month, so we will be discussing LGBTQ+ history as it relates to Texas A&M and also focusing on allyship and what that looks like, how we reduce prejudice and bias and how to support LGBTQ+ Aggies better."
Davis later said that we see barriers erected due to harmful stereotypes and gives insight into what students can do to help create an inclusive environment and combat these issues. Lack of knowledge, preconceived biases and macro and micro aggression surrounding the LGBTQ+ community has created harmful barriers, Davis said.
"I think the important thing is not necessarily calling people out, but calling people in,” David said “So when someone makes a comment in a social setting, make sure to call them in with respect so that it can serve as an educational learning opportunity. I try to assume that people are speaking with good intent and don't know what they say is harmful."
SGA Diversity said in a statement regarding diversity and inclusion on their website that their priority is to embrace different backgrounds, lifestyles, and cultures.
“It is our duty as an SGA organization to understand how issues and opportunities on campus affect all students,” the statement said. “However, it is important to recognize that no matter how different we are in our beliefs, customs or lifestyles, we will always have one thing in common: We Are Aggies."
