Texas A&M Student Government Association, or SGA, and Aggies Reaching Aggies, or ARA, are working toward an initiative to raise awareness and highlight resources throughout campus for Mental Health & Suicide Awareness Week.
This week-long initiative will take place from Feb. 27 to March 3, with each day including various activities and informationals.
College is a critical time to spread awareness and take the appropriate steps sooner than later because “more than 75 percent of all mental health conditions begin before the age of 24,” according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Counseling and Psychological Services, or CAPS, has already planned on doing a mental health week to raise awareness, but a collaboration with SGA and Aggies Reaching Aggies has the potential to reach many more students, Student Body President Case Harris said. Harris said he expects a turnout of several hundred students with activities potentially drawing in all types of students either walking by or attending the event itself.
“I get to talk to students and see every day, and I noticed that students are struggling on a big scale and it is time for us to step in,” Harris said. “I expect the mental health kick-off event on Monday evening to have a big turnout as SGA will be present, along with Yell Leaders [and] refreshments provided.”
General studies freshman Josie Adams said this Mental Health Awareness Week has the potential to reach and educate students with depression, anxiety and burnout, especially following the pandemic, and that burnout is a main problem A&M should focus on just because of how pressure students feel about grades and academics.
Throughout the year, A&M publicizes various mental health resources in activities and initiatives throughout campus, Adams said.
“In my first week, and during Howdy Week, I learned so much about CAPS and therapy,” Adams said. “I think A&M does a really good job getting the information out there, but you can never promote it too much.”
Business freshman Selina Huang said students often keep to themselves and bottle up their emotions.
“This week-long initiative gives students a palace to go to so that they can open up,” Huang said. “Having these resources also means that students do not need to go looking to find places elsewhere.”
The activities for the next week are split to address the mental health resources, talk to professionals and meet mental health advocacy groups and peers that can help.
The events are as follows:
Monday
Talk Saves Lives from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m: faculty and students can learn about risk factors and signs associated with suicide.
SGA & Aggies Reaching Aggies Bannering Event at Rudder Plaza from 1-3 p.m.
SGA Mental Health Kick-off Event at Rudder Plaza from 4:30-6:30 p.m:students can take photos with Yell Leaders, eat Crumbl Cookies, and learn about additional resources.
Tuesday
ARA Tabling Event at the Memorial Student Center, or MSC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Coffee with a Counselor at the Hullabaloo Starbucks from 1-3 p.m.
SGA Mental Health Panel at the Gates Ballroom in MSC from 6:30-7:30 p.m: Discussion with Associate Vice President for University Health Services Dr. Fahrenwald, Kristie De La Garza, CAPS Licensed Professional Counselor, SGA Vice President of Student Services Ethan Tan, and Jordan Nixon, graduate student/former athlete
Wednesday
Donuts for Downloads at MSC and Engineering Quad from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
Freshman Leaders in Christ, or FLIC and Aggie Mental Health Ambassadors at the MSC from 1-3 p.m.
QPR Training facilitated by ARA Volunteers at the Student Services Building Room 308 from 5-7 p.m.
Thursday
Aggie Moms and Puppies with Aggie PAWS at Rudder Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coffee with a counselor at Evans Library Starbucks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aggies Reaching Aggies Awareness Event at the MSC 12th Man Hall from 1-3 p.m.
An Evening out in Aggie Park: Resources and Connection presented by SGA from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Breathe in, Stretch Out Yoga presented by Rec Sports at J.Wayne Stark Galleries from 6-7 p.m.
Fostering Athletes’ Continued Excellence, or FACE Mental Health Panel at MSC 2406A from 7-8 p.m.
Friday
Coffee with a counselor at the MSC Barnes and Noble Bookstore Starbucks from 9-11 a.m.
Aggies Reaching Aggies and HelpLine Bannering Event at Sbisa Dining Hall from 12-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.