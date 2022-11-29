On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Board of Regents for Stephen F. Austin University, or SFA, voted to join the University of Texas System.
This decision followed months of negotiations after four of the six Texas university systems expressed interest in SFA: Texas A&M University, the University of Texas, Texas State and Texas Tech.
This vote from the Board of Regents is the first step for SFA to be incorporated into the larger state entity, but it must be voted on by the Texas Legislature during their upcoming session, starting in January of 2023. The SFA Board has been investigating and debating system opportunities since the beginning of the fall semester.
All four systems, including the U.T. System, made promises to preserve SFA’s identity through school colors, traditions and mascots. During negotiations, each of the four systems pitched new facilities, additional funding and specialized support for degree programs.
At present, only two state universities remain outside of systems: SFA and Texas Southern University.
