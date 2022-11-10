Due to the possibility of severe weather on Friday, Nov. 11, Aggie Ring Day events will be modified — including all Aggie Park activities being canceled.
Individuals receiving their ring on Friday may still pick up their Aggie Rings at the Clayton W. Williams; however, distribution may be delayed if severe weather moves into the area.
The Association of Former Students said in accordance with university protocols, if lightning is detected within eight miles of the Williams Alumni Center, Aggie Ring delivery will pause for at least 30 minutes. Guests will be asked to take shelter in their cars or at the Memorial Student Center, or MSC. At every lightning strike, the 30-minute delay will reset. Once the lightning has passed, Aggie Ring delivery will resume with the group number where they left off.
Shuttle bus service from West Campus Garage will still be available, but will also pause according to our delays. In addition, Williams Alumni Center pick-up and drop-off points have been moved closer to the building. In the case of a delay, shuttle buses will continue to run until the last group's Aggie Ring delivery is complete.
The Association recommends students and their guests consider the impact of stormy weather, especially on those with health and mobility concerns. Recipients are encouraged to consider picking up their Aggie Rings alone and celebrating elsewhere.
“Although we often have continued Aggie Ring delivery at the Williams Alumni Center during light rain, predictions for Friday include the possibility of up to 40 mph winds, heavy rain and lightning strikes in the vicinity of the Alumni Center,” The Association said in a statement. “Because we value the safety of everyone involved, throughout the scheduled hours of our event, it would be irresponsible of us to ignore those warnings and deliver Aggie Rings as usual while thousands of people are exposed to the elements outside our building.”
If weather or other developments lead to any other changes, The Association will communicate them via email as well as on their website, AggieNetwork.com, and on @AggieNetwork social media.
