The Texas A&M System Board of Regents met to approve improvements for various campus buildings and athletic facilities as well as upper-level system personnel moves.
According to a Nov. 18 press release, athletics will see a large improvement to key facilities such as a $205 million renovation to the Bright Complex. The renovation of the complex will include a new academic center, improved training facilities and a space for nutritional and mental health support for student athletes. Though most of the project will come from licensing and gifts, the Board of Regents will approve final designs.
The project will also include a new indoor football building, complete with locker rooms for players and additional premium suites in the south end of Kyle Field. Additionally, an indoor track training and competition venue will be added due to the recent success of the program.
System Chancellor John Sharp said the project will help to re-establish the university as a host site for athletic competitions.
“But perhaps even more important than boosting Texas A&M’s exposure on the national scene, this project will provide our student athletes with the tools they need to achieve their goals in the workplace after college,” Sharp said.
In addition to athletic improvements, the board also approved the expansion of a facility for the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service with spaces for administration, classrooms and training areas, which is planned to be completed by May 2023.
Aston Hall, which was built in 1975, will also be seeing a $4.8 million upgrade to be completed by July 2022.
The Industrial Distribution Department in the College of Engineering will see the construction of a $20 million building on the RELLIS campus. The building will host the department’s Talent Incubator, Sales Excellence Laboratory and Industry Capstone programs.
The board also approved Amy Swinford as the director of Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and Joe Elabd as the new vice chancellor of research for the System.
The board discussed the renewal of Athletic Director Ross Bjork’s contract, which included a major pay raise.
“Since Bjork will be overseeing an aggressive facilities renewal program over the next five years – and the board noted the importance of maintaining a sense of continuity in the Athletic Department – regents approved a measure to boost Bjork’s salary to place him in the top three among athletic directors in the Southeastern Conference,” the release reads.
