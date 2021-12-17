The last few days have brought changes to the Texas A&M administration.
Working to fill positions in the A&M administration team, the university announced retired Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez Jr., Class of 1979, new vice president for the Division of Student Affairs, or VPSA, and Mark Hussey as acting vice chancellor and dean of Agriculture.
Ramirez has served as the interim VPSA since June 3, during which time A&M President M. Katherine Banks said he has been able to develop relationships with student leaders on campus.
"Joe Ramirez is a strong advocate for our students and in just six months, has made great strides in aligning university processes, policies and organizational structure within the Division of Student Affairs," Banks said in the Dec. 17 press release. "He has worked closely with student leaders and is committed to providing high-impact opportunities and experiences for our student body."
Ramirez has had a long history at the A&M campus from his time as a student to serving as the 45th Commandant of the Corps of Cadets for 11 years. Ramirez said he is looking forward to serving the entire student body, but knows the position is of great importance, which he has seen first hand during his time serving as the interim VPSA.
"I was always somewhat biased toward cadets," Ramirez said in the press release. "What I'm learning in this role is that our student body is exceptional. I'm excited to see them grow, develop and mature at Texas A&M because I know one day they're going to be leaders in our communities, our state and nation. I'm completely impressed with the caliber and quality of the young people who make up our student body."
After serving as the president of Texas A&M Kingsville since 2019, Hussey will now return to Aggieland after Patrick Stover announced he would not seek re-employment for the position. Hussey has held a variety of leadership positions for the A&M system including interim president at A&M, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research and department head for soil & crop sciences.
“I would also like to extend my appreciation to Dr. Mark Hussey for returning to Texas A&M to serve as acting vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life sciences,” A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in a Nov. 15 press release. “His deep and broad leadership experience throughout the Texas A&M System will provide a seamless transition for the program.”
After a permanent replacement is found, Hussey will serve as the director of AgriLife Research and director of the Borlaug Institute.
