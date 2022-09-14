On Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family.
The Queen reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years, from 1952 to 2022, and her son Prince Charles, now King Charles III, has taken his mother’s place as head of state. Many have considered the loss of the Queen as the end of an era, as the door closes one of the Western World’s last cultural links to the events of the 20th century.
While fellow world leaders, politicians and commoners alike mourn the death of the queen, it has also brought up the scars of Imperial England as Common Wealth nations grapple with their history and decide whether or not they want to continue to have the royal family as their figurehead, according to CBS News.
The queen’s coffin will continue to lie in state in Westminster Hall until her state funeral on Monday Sept. 19, according to the BBC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.