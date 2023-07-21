Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks tendered her resignation to Chancellor John Sharp Thursday evening, effective immediately.
“The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately,” Banks wrote. “The negative press is a distraction from the wonderful work being done here.”
The departure comes only two days after Banks’ assertion that the administration was unaware of the developments that caused McElroy’s botched hiring at a special Faculty Senate meeting left faculty bewildered.
“I am ashamed to wear my ring,” faculty senator of the School of Veterinary Medicine and former student Dana Gaddy said shortly after Banks left halfway through the discussion to attend another “very important” meeting.
The Senate passed a resolution 55-5 to establish an independent fact-finding committee to look into the McElroy controversy following widespread lack of satisfaction with Banks’ statements.
Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, will serve as acting president.
Editor's note: The situation is currently an active investigation, and no other information can be released at time of publication.
It will be interesting to see how we move forward now. I, for one, hope that we move away from a lot of her policies. Specifically, her idea of centralizing everything. It is as inefficient as it is power hungry. Onward and upward Aggies.
