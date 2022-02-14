In a Feb. 14 press release, Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks announced the working group tasked with developing a Department of Journalism may consider alternative solutions that would allow The Battalion to continue printing weekly editions.
Banks also added two student leaders of The Battalion and its faculty advisor, Douglas Pils, to the working group in order to foster further collaboration on the future of journalism at A&M, according to the release.
“I care deeply about journalism at Texas A&M,” Banks said in the release. “The reaction to this plan makes it clear that I should seek additional community feedback on the role of The Battalion and the rebuilt Department of Journalism, while also getting feedback about industry trends and future workforce needs.”
Associate Vice President for Marketing & Communications Kelly Brown said Banks will consider the working group’s final proposal regarding the creation of a Department of Journalism and The Battalion’s position within the university before making a final decision on The Battalion’s continuation of print.
