As the spring 2023 semester kicks off, Texas A&M welcomes back both returning students and new transfers.
The university offers many ways for transfer students to get accustomed to Aggieland. A&M’s website includes information for transfers regarding deadlines, information sessions and a course sheet for students to see the A&M equivalent of courses taken at their previous institution. Students can also learn about traditions, IT help and resources and clubs to help prepare them for success this semester.
Nursing senior Brendan Cetliff transferred from the University of Houston his sophomore year and said he didn’t get involved partially due to all of his classes being online.
“The second semester [I] was basically just trying to join clubs and just meet new people so I could feel more at home at A&M,” Cetliff said. “[I wish I knew] to get involved earlier. I think the first semester I didn’t really do too much.”
A&M also has a Transfer Student Program that helps transfers find their mentors and get access to financial, academic, housing resources and more.
Upcoming information sessions for transfer students:
- Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. via Zoom (out-of-state transfers)
- Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. in Rudder Tower
- March 28 at 1 p.m. in Rudder Tower
Traditions to know:
- Aggie Ring
- Elephant Walk
- Yell Leaders
- Bonfire/Bonfire Remembrance
- Silver Taps
- Century Tree
- Muster
To learn more about these traditions as well as Aggie terminology visit The Battalion’s website or ask a fellow Aggie!
IT Help/Resources:
- Microsoft Office 365 — free for download
- Code Maroon App — receive alerts regarding immediate threats to campus, Bryan-College Station
- Texas A&M App — see bus routes, campus map, parking garage availability, important numbers
- Help Desk Central — IT support 24/7 via email at helpdesk@tamu.edu and via phone at (979) 845-8300
Other resources:
- Aggie Card — Student identification card contains dining dollars, allows access to on campus gyms, shows important campus numbers on the back
- Corps of Cadet escort service — Call (979) 845-6789 to request a member of the Corps of Cadets for escort services between locations on main campus, available 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a day on weekends.
