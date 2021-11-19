According to a press release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, announced the approval of two companies' third dose of COVID-19 vaccinations.
On Nov. 19, the FDA cleared the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccines for all adults 18 and older. Adults are recommended to get the third dose of their vaccination six months following their second dose.
FDA Center for Biologics and Evaluation and Research Director Dr. Peter Marks said the data has shown the success of both booster vaccinations and believes the approval will help clarify who needs the third dose.
“Streamlining the eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to all individuals 18 years of age and older will also help to eliminate confusion about who may receive a booster dose and ensure booster doses are available to all who may need one,” Marks said in the release.
Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said the FDA has worked throughout the course of the pandemic to make timely health and safety decisions.
“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be the best and highly effective defense against COVID-19,” Woodcock said in the release. “Authorizing the use of a single booster dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older helps to provide continued protection against COVID-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death.”
The booster shots were previously approved for use in elderly individuals as well as those who were 18 and older who were immunocompromised or were continually exposed to COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, Immunization Practices Committee will meet to discuss their recommendations, according to the release.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for emergency use on Oct. 20, but has not been fully approved by the FDA for everyone.
Campus members can make appointments to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, for any dosage, on the Student Health Services website.
