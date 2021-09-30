University administration is continuing its major leadership changes with a shake-up in the Office of the Dean of Faculties.
Announced Sept. 30, current Interim Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Interdisciplinary Initiatives Patrick Louchouarn, Ph.D., will be taking up a second position, simultaneously serving as the acting Dean of Faculties.
Timothy P. Scott, interim provost and executive vice president, announced this change in a university-wide email from the Office of the Provost, coinciding with the departure of Blanca Lupiani from the position in the Office of the Dean of Faculties. The Dean of Faculties recruits and supports the careers of Texas A&M faculty members in accordance with the University Strategic Plan, according to the office’s mission statement.
“Dr. Louchouarn will be responsible for numerous duties involving faculty, including the review and management of faculty hiring, awards and other faculty matters for the provost, overseeing dean of faculties endeavors, interdisciplinary initiatives and the international portfolio,” Scott said in the announcement.
Lupiani departs from a two-year tenure in the role, according to the Office of the Provost’s website, having previously served as executive associate dean, interim dean of faculties and associate provost for seven months, and as associate dean of faculties from 2012 to 2019.
“In serving in this additional role, Dr. Louchouarn will continue to showcase his unwavering commitment to faculty and lead the promotion and tenure process at this crucial time in the academic year,” Scott said. “He is fortunate to serve faculty alongside a team of talented and capable professionals in the Office of the Dean of Faculties.”
Louchouarn, whose academic background is in marine biology and environmental sciences, served as the chief academic officer at A&M-Galveston from 2010 to 2013 before joining the Office of the Provost, Scott said. He is still currently a member of several boards in Galveston that focus on economic development and emerging technology.
