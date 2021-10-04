To celebrate the history of excellence and tradition of Texas A&M, students and staff recognized the university’s 145th birthday.
With funding from the Morrill Act, A&M, the first public institution of higher education in Texas, opened its doors as Texas Agricultural and Mechanical College on Oct. 4, 1876. As a male military school, students joined the mandatory Corps of Cadets while taking classes at A&M, though in 1965, joining the Corps became optional when women began attending the university.
During the last 145 years, the university has changed and adapted with the times. Some monumental moments throughout A&M’s history include:
The Aggies won football national titles in 1919, 1927 and 1939
More than 20,000 Texas Aggies served in World War II including more than 14,000 officers
The first three Black students began summer classes in 1963
A name change from Texas Agricultural and Mechanical College to Texas A&M University in 1963
GLBT services began to be offered in 1997
Kyle Field was reconstructed to hold a capacity of 102,512 fans in 2015
26 university presidents have served in Aggieland, including two women with Elsa E. Murano in 2008 and acting university President M. Katherine Banks
The 12th Man celebrates a centennial anniversary in the 2021-2022 school year
The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band added to the celebrations Monday by recording a video playing “Happy Birthday,” which was posted by A&M on Twitter.
👍 Today is our 145th birthday! 👍On this day in 1876, Texas A&M officially opened its doors and became the first public institution of higher education in Texas! #tamu pic.twitter.com/q3vkiFASPQ— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) October 4, 2021
In honor of the university’s birthday, Student Body President Natalie Parks and other members of the Student Government Association passed out stickers, 12th Man towels and popsicles in Academic Plaza at the Ice Cream Social. Additionally, a special ice cream jingle version of the War Hymn played throughout the Plaza.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @TAMU 🥳🎉🎂 So glad we got to celebrate with you. WHOOP! pic.twitter.com/PBrX5vX1dm— Natalie Parks '22 (@tamu_sbp) October 4, 2021
We had an absolutely BLAST celebrating 145 Years of Aggieland🍦@tamu_sbp got to pass out some sweet treats while students and faculty got together at @TAMU’s Ice Cream Social Celebration! ✨😎 pic.twitter.com/rPB5ivKwD3— Texas A&M Student Government (@tamu_sga) October 4, 2021
