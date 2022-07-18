A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of the 900 block of Highway 6 Frontage Road East and University Drive East resulted in the death of one woman and caused the intersection to be closed for multiple hours, according to the College Station Police Department.
UPDATE** CSPD and CSFD arrived on scene and located a female victim entrapped inside her vehicle. She was extracted from the vehicle and CSFD began life saving measures. The victim, Jaden Kael Willis, 21yo, was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/W9t8oW2oNm— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 18, 2022
Police said at around 4:55 a.m. Monday morning, a pickup truck driving east on the University Drive bridge entered the intersection at the same time as a two-door Honda Civic which was traveling north.
According to law-enforcement, Jaden Kael Willis, 21, of Bryan, was the sole driver of the Honda and was hit on the driver side of her vehicle by the pickup after entering the intersection.
After the College Station Fire Department arrived on scene, they extracted Willis from the vehicle and began lifesaving efforts but she was later pronounced deceased on scene, according to CSPD.
The crash is still being investigated. Police have asked anyone with additional information to call CSPD at 979-765-3600.
The intersection has reportedly been re-opened, according to police.
