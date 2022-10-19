Mayor
Rick Robison
Rick Robison is a former Federal Bureau of Prisons supervisor and military policeman. He supports a heightened police presence in Northgate and more buses and bus stops for students. He believes that College Station can become a tech hub in the future rather than having a service and restaurant-oriented economy. His top priorities are community safety, low taxes and investing in the community. More information can be found on his Facebook page.
John Nichols
John Nichols is a current city council member since 2012 and an active community member. He supports a heightened police presence in Northgate. As a council member, he served on the transportation committee and believes in solving the bus issues by sending more funds towards the bus system. He supports projects to improve the quality of life in College Station to attract and retain more residents. His top priorities are to keep the city government fiscally conservative, improve transportation and neighborhood infrastructure and diversify job opportunities for students and residents. More information can be found on his Facebook page.
Jacob Randolph
Jacob Randolph is the youngest mayoral candidate at 24. He supports efforts to increase the walkability of College Station and believes the city government should prioritize K-12 education more heavily. He supports reevaluating the city’s infrastructure to avoid damage from natural disasters.
City Council Place 1
Mark Smith
Mark Smith has been the city of College Station’s public works director for 16 years. He believes College Station is an education-oriented community with Texas A&M students at the forefront and supports making efforts to retain A&M graduates in the city. He supports implementing a rental inspection program. He believes more funding is needed to address safety issues in Northgate, and is interested in a new business district in the city to get more funding. His top priorities are maintaining pre-existing neighborhoods and infrastructure and strengthening intergovernmental relations by fostering strong partnerships with other local and state government agencies. More information can be found on his website.
Aron Collins
Aron Collins is a local business owner. He supports efforts to improve infrastructure to attract and retain College Station residents. He supports a rental inspection program, and believes the city should partner with third parties to outsource inspectors for such a program. He believes Northgate is a College Station institution and the district should be preserved while more funding is given to support security. His top priorities are to spend tax dollars that benefit constituents, reduce debt servicing and tax burden, fund first responders for equipment and training and increase the sense of community between College Station and Bryan. More information can be found on his website.
City Council Place 2
David Levine
David Levine is a local entrepreneur. He believes the top priority of local government is to ensure public safety, and supports effective community policing. He does not believe closing bars earlier in Northgate is necessary. He believes A&M is the biggest draw to College Station and supports building upwards to accommodate the city’s growth. His top priorities are public safety and intergovernmental cooperation. More information can be found on his website.
William Wright
William Wright is a local business manager on the city planning and zoning commission. He supports more housing options and more types of businesses in the city, as well as more entry-level jobs for residents. He believes Northgate should be viewed as an area that is different from the rest of College Station due to its unique identity and should be approached uniquely policy-wise. He does not support closing bars earlier. His top priorities are financial responsibility, supporting police and neighborhood integrity. More information can be found on his Facebook page.
City Council Place 5 (Unexpired term)
Nicole Galluci
Nicole Galluci is a self-employed graphic designer. She supports investing in an alternative entertainment venue to Northgate with options besides bars, but is open to increased police presence in Northgate as a possible resolution to safety concerns. She supports creating a committee with A&M students and faculty to get firsthand feedback on proposals and decisions. She supports the retention of A&M graduates and building upwards to accommodate for growth. Her priorities are building public transportation infrastructure, expanding job opportunities, and improving housing affordability.
Bob Yancy
Bob Yancy is a former city public information officer and Air Force veteran. He believes that a unified vision for the future of College Station is needed as the university continues to grow. He supports a new “Gig’em” city district with entertainment options besides partying and drinking, and supports further developing the RELLIS and airport areas. He supports a blended community in College Station where residents and students are integrated with each other. His top priorities are public safety, neighborhood integrity and creating a vision for the city. More information can be found on his website.
Willie B. Blackmon
Willie Blackmon is a retired judge and colonel. He supports improving the city infrastructure and creating new jobs. He believes Northgate is a vital part of the College Station community and supports funding to address traffic and transportation issues while maintaining police presence to ensure safety. He supports an inspection program for rental units to ensure the safety of student renters. He believes that students should have “a seat at the table” with regard to policy decisions. He supports seeking help from the government for affordable housing assistance. His top priorities are improving transportation within Brazos Valley, public safety and job growth.
Bryan Mayoral Candidates
Bobby Gutierrez
Bobby Gutierrez is a business owner and formerly served as a Bryan city council member of District 3. Gutierrez runs on three platforms: fiscal responsibility, supporting law enforcement and economic development. He wants to allocate budgets responsibly and properly equip Bryan’s police and fire departments. More details on his platform can be found on his website, Bobby for Bryan.
Brent Hairston
Brent Hairston is a local builder and investor in Bryan. He is responsible for renovating three buildings and completing one installation in Downtown Bryan. Hairston’s platform focuses on bringing more jobs to Bryan, supporting public safety and education, maintaining infrastructure and providing supportable tax relief. More information can be found on his website, Hairston for Mayor.
Mike Southerland
Mike Southerland is the youngest candidate in the race and has served 18 years in city politics. Southerland’s platform is based on serving the community, being united by a common goal and getting involved. Southerland’s message for voters is to look for a mayor that will support their ideas, fight for their needs in the community and earn their respect. More information can be found on his website, Southerland for Mayor.
Councilmember Single Member District One
Raul Santana
Raul Santana worked 30 years in the manufacturing industry before retiring and has studied business administration for two years at a community college in Brownsville. He hopes to focus on providing more industry jobs, as well as improving working conditions for police officers and firefighters. Overall, he wants to listen to all sides of an issue to make the best decisions possible for the benefit of the community.
Paul Torres
Paul Torres, Class of 2002, is an Aggie and owner of BenRoz construction. He is a member of the BCS Hispanic forum and has previously served on the Planning and Zoning board, city of Bryan’s Park and Recreation board and Building Standard Commission. His goals are to focus on keeping the streets safer, bringing in more affordable housing and better-paying jobs for families. More information can be found on his website, Paul Torres for Bryan.
Single Member District Two
Ray Arrington
Ray Arrington is a U.S. Air Force Retiree and has previously worked in the American Red Cross on the Board of Directors and has served as president of the Minority Economic Revitalization Council. He hopes to be a voice for district two and said he will have an open-door policy every day to be a servant to the community. More information can be found on his website, Ray Arrington for Bryan.
Rafael Peña III
Rafael Peña III works for the United States Postal Service as a rural regular carrier and is a previous Bryan City councilman. He said his main priority is to reassess taxes for the city of Bryan by lowering them and giving more relief to property owners and canceling additional utility bill fees. More information can be found on his Twitter page @rafa2031
Single Member District Five
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff is the owner of a law firm in Downtown Bryan and previously served as the mayor for Stratford, Texas. Growing up with an agricultural background, she values hard work and dedication. She hopes to use her background in public policy and business to provide innovative solutions to issues in the community. More information can be found on her website Marca for Bryan.
Anjuli “A.J.” Renold
Anjuli “A.J.” Renold, Class of 2002, currently works as executive director for the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas. As a local, she hopes to represent the community and ensure it remains a positive place to do business, work, and continue to live. More information can be found on her website AJ Renold for Bryan.
Kyle R. Schumann
Kyle R. Schumann, Class of 2008, was in the Corp of Cadets for four years. He works locally in Bryan-College Station as a project coordinator. He values communication on open items and hopes to see all action items to completion. By working at the city level, he wants to ensure that Bryan remains a positive place for businesses and families. More information can be found on his website Kyle Schumann for Bryan.
Single Member District Six
Kevin C. Boriskie
Kevin C. Boriskie, Class of 1996, is a Bryan native and licensed real estate agent. Currently, he is the commissioner of Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Commission and is a member of the Bio-Corridor Advisory Board. He hopes to continue to serve Bryan as a fourth-generation resident of Brazos County and use his business experience in a leadership role. More information can be found on his website Boriskie for Bryan.
Patrick Giammalva
Patrick Giammalva is a citizen of Bryan and previously worked in the carpet cleaning business before retiring. Previously, he unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Bryan in 2019. He is unsatisfied with the way Bryan's government operates and hopes to change it for the better. He also hopes for better management of the Country Club Lake.
