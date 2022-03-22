As part of the consolidation of the colleges of Liberal Arts, Geosciences and Science, in-house nominations have begun for an interim dean for the new combined College of Arts and Sciences.
In a Thursday, March 22 university-wide email, Texas A&M interim Provost and Executive Vice President Timothy Scott, Class of 1989, opened the nominations for the position. Nominees for the position are required to be a tenured full professor at A&M with a current appointment within departments to be under the new college, Scott said in the email.
Preferred applicants would also exhibit leadership experience in complex organizations, a shared vision for all three colleges with a record of interdisciplinary interests, a goal of investment in professional development for staff and a record of excellence in research, teaching and service.
According to The Path Forward document, announced by A&M President M. Katherine Banks, the new college is slated to be fully operational by Sept. 1.
“The new College of Arts and Sciences will consist of 19 departments offering graduate and undergraduate degree options in the disciplines of liberal arts, sciences and geosciences with a total enrollment of 14,000 students,” Scott said in the email.
Nominations can be sent via email to searches@tamu.edu, upon which the review of applications will begin. To be considered, applicants should ensure all materials, including a curriculum vitae and letter of interest, are submitted by April 8 at midnight.
