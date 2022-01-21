As a part of the accepted recommendations from the MGT report, the new vice president of Faculty Affairs position has been filled.
After narrowing down from five applicants to three finalists, N.K. Anand, Ph.D., was unanimously voted for the new position by the selection committee consisting of interim Provost Tim Scott, vice presidents Greg Hartman and Jack Baldauf, Speaker of the Faculty Senate Dale Rice and Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks, a Jan. 21 message from Banks said.
Serving A&M from the past 36 years, Anand began at A&M in 1985 as an assistant professor in mechanical engineering and has continued to take on leadership roles in the university, Banks said in her message.
“Anand is well known throughout the university and held in high esteem as a fair, diplomatic and trustworthy leader. He is the ideal candidate to serve in this important position,” Banks said. “Please join me in congratulating Dr. Anand upon his selection to serve in this new role.”
Anand’s resume is extensive, serving as a Regents professor and the holder of the James J. Cain ‘51 Professor III Endowed Chair. Additionally, Anand has served as director and associate dean for graduate programs, acting director and dean of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, among other positions.
“Anand's experience with faculty affairs, including faculty hiring and retention, tenure and promotion, appointment of endowed faculty positions, budget, built environment, strategic planning and fundraising, gives him tremendous insight into all areas impacting our faculty members,” Banks said.
In his application letter, Anand said he will execute his vision for the position with emphasis on carrying out the land-grant mission.
"I will pursue and promote excellence in creation, dissemination and instruction of new knowledge, through faculty advocacy, recruiting, retention, development, shared governance and by being effective and efficient,” Anand said. “I will pursue my vision with emphasis on integrity, quality, transparency, fairness, accountability and a strong commitment to the citizenry of the state of Texas and to the principles of the land-grant mission."
