As a part of the MGT consulting report, the new dean will take helm of the new School of Visual and Performing Arts at Texas A&M beginning May 1.
Associate professor for the Department of Visualization Tim McLaughlin, Class of 1990 and 1994, will lead the school as it begins its new tenure at the university, according to an April 28 press release from interim Provost and Executive Vice President Tim Scott, Class of 1989. As a part of the Path Forward Working Group No. 10, McLaughlin has developed and implemented plans regarding the new school.
As the founding visualization department head in the College of Architecture, McLaughlin tripled the size of the department, added the undergraduate visualization department as well as minors in art and game design and development during his 2008 to 2020 tenure. Upon taking on the position of dean in 2008, the department received a Recognition of Excellence award from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
“Across his career, McLaughlin’s work has focused on integrating science, technology and the arts,” the press release reads. “He’s committed to developing academic programs, interdisciplinary approaches to research and creative work.”
Before beginning work at A&M, McLaughlin was involved in the movie industry in California at Industrial Light & Music and Lucasfilm Animation.
“He led teams of artists and engineers developing computer graphics techniques for digital creatures in award-winning visual effects for films,” the release reads. “His credit list of 15 feature films includes ‘Mars Attacks!,’ ‘Star Wars: Episode I,’ ‘Van Helsing,’ ‘War of the Worlds’ and ground-breaking virtual production techniques on the prototype for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar.’”
