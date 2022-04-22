To cover the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition, a new scholarship has been developed for Texas A&M Corps of Cadets members who reside outside of Texas, as announced by an April 22 press release.
Hoping to grow the enrollment of the Corps to 3,000 cadets, the Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Murray, ’35 Corps of Cadets Scholarship will help to maintain retention of cadets who may experience financial hardships due to increased out-of-state tuition. Eligible new and current students will begin receiving the scholarship during the 2022-23 academic year, and officials estimate this will benefit approximately 150 students immediately.
“The new scholarship will be available to students who receive a Corps of Cadets scholarship valued at $1,200 or greater and are not receiving a non-resident tuition waiver such as the Competitive Scholarship Waiver or Military in Texas Waiver,” the release reads. “The scholarship will be awarded in an amount equal to the additional tuition and fees charged to non-residents, thereby reducing total tuition and fees to be equivalent to those paid by Texas residents.”
Named for the late Raymond L. Murray, Class of 1935, the scholarship aims to honor his accomplishments during his time in the armed forces including two Navy Crosses, four Silver Star Medals for valor and a Purple Heart for two wounds sustained in combat.
“During his 33 years as a Marine Corps officer, Murray served in three wars in numerous combat positions, including the Sino-Japanese War in 1937 and World War II, in which he led the Marines in the Pacific campaigns at Guadalcanal, Tarawa and Saipan,” the press release reads. “In Korea, he led the 5th Marines in the landings at Pusan and Inchon and in the Chosin Reservoir campaign. Murray was also deputy commander for all Marine forces in Vietnam.”
University president M. Katherine Banks told Texas A&M Today the program will help to grow the number of outstanding Corps members.
“Texas A&M has a long history of educating leaders of character committed to serving the greater good, and this will allow us to enable more of those promising students to become Aggies,” Banks said.
With the goal of growing the number of cadets, System Chancellor John Sharp emphasized the importance of the Corps in a statement to Texas A&M Today.
“I can’t think of anything more important right now than growing the Corps,” Sharp said. “Congratulations to President Banks for this initiative and others to ensure the vibrancy of the Corps.”
