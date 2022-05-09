As one academic year ends and another begins, The Battalion will see turnover among its chief leadership.
After current editor-in-chief Myranda Campanella steps down upon graduation from Texas A&M, psychology junior Kathryn Miller will step up to lead The Battalion throughout the summer, and English junior Michaela Rush will serve as editor-in-chief for the 2022-23 school year.
Miller has been an editor on the Life & Arts desk for three semesters and has been with The Battalion since October 2020. She was originally inspired to join The Battalion to get more involved with A&M’s campus and to fulfill her passion of writing, Miller said.
“Reading and writing, I wanted to integrate [that] into my everyday life at A&M outside of school,” Miller said. “I’m really grateful that I ended up doing that, and it definitely changed my life for the better. [The Battalion is] a publication that’s been, I think, admired and just around for so long. I love that it’s been telling stories of Aggies for the longest time.”
Campanella said Miller’s passion for The Battalion shines through her work and the bright personality she brings to the newsroom.
“I have seen Kathryn grow tremendously in her time with The Battalion, and I couldn’t be more proud to hand the baton off to her,” Campanella said. “I can’t wait to see the great work she will undoubtedly produce over the summer.”
Throughout her nearly two years with The Battalion, Rush has served in various roles, from Life & Arts reporter, to Life & Arts editor in the fall of 2021 and currently, as news editor during the spring 2022 semester.
Rush also comes from a family of Batt staffers, as her dad, Class of 1996, served as a sports editor at The Battalion during his time at A&M, and hearing about his experience in the newsroom ultimately inspired her to join her sophomore year. Being selected to lead The Battalion for her senior year means a lot to her, she said.
“The fact that the people who work here and worked here before me have faith in me to continue this publication that’s been going on for almost 130 years is such a huge honor, so I’m just really proud of myself and excited to see what we can all accomplish together,” Rush said. “I’m looking forward to … continuing to build on the growth that we’ve seen at The Batt these past couple of years, and that includes everything from continuing our podcasts to making sure that we are always on top of news.”
Her confidence, dedication and work ethic are skills which make Rush stand out as a natural leader, Campanella said.
“Michaela has been an active voice in the journalism Path Forward Working Group, alongside myself, advocating for the future of The Battalion,” Campanella said. “I know she will effectively lead our newsroom through this next stage, remaining firm in her editorial decisions while taking on change for the betterment of The Battalion.
“The passion Michaela has for The Battalion is indescribable, and I have so much faith in her taking on this role.”
