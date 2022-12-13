On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Texas A&M Today announced Nate Y. Sharp, Ph.D. will assume the role of dean at Mays Business School on Feb. 1, 2023.
Sharp currently serves as head of the James Benjamin Department of Accounting and will replace Interim Dean Ricky W. Griffin, Ph. D., who has held the position since August. Sharp holds the Nelson D. Durst Endowed Chair in Accounting and was named a Texas A&M University Presidential Impact Fellow in 2018. Sharp’s current research is focused on financial reporting, financial analysis, financial journalism and financial misconduct.
In a statement to Texas A&M Today, President M. Katherine Banks said Sharp is committed to advancing the mission and goals of A&M.
“Nate is known as a unifier and team builder. He not only embraces the Core Values, he also lives them,” Banks said. “I am absolutely confident he will position the Mays School to be at the pinnacle of excellence where it belongs.”
