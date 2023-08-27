The Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Open House is an annual student involvement fair that hosts hundreds of clubs and organizations, designed to help Texas A&M students find their opportunity to become involved.
Hosted by MSC Hospitality, the MSC Open House was held on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1-5 p.m. This year, over 450 student-led organizations attended in person. Booths were seen indoors and outside in surrounding areas where students could walk around and ask questions on how to get involved.
Taking into account how huge the MSC Open House is, computer engineering junior Gabriel Traslavina said it’s difficult to acknowledge the diversity that A&M contains.
“You never know who you’re gonna meet just because there [are so] many people,” Traslavina said. “There’s always a community you can find just as long as you’re willing to put yourself out there.”
Traslavina said that it’s not very difficult to balance a social life and academic life at the same time.
“You have to really set your expectations right, if you want a 4.0, you can do it,” Traslavina said. “If you wanna lose a bit of social time, if you wanna keep socializing that’s fine too. It’s what you wanna do and how to balance that out.”
Psychology junior Abby Tran shared her experience on what she does on campus.
“I am the co-president for KDA, [or the K-POP Dance Association],” Tran said. “I am also a member of [the Vietnamese Student Association.]”
Tran, who has been interested in K-Pop since high school, said KDA has changed her life because of the friends she made after joining.
Engineering freshman Danny Gonzalez said he did not have set expectations for this upcoming academic year.
“Because I’m a first-generation [student], I’ve never had that experience about any type of information about college,” Gonzalez said.
Nonetheless, Gonzales said he believes he can overcome his barriers with the help of resources found on campus.
Biomedical sciences sophomore Connor Hendrie said he loves A&M and the time he has spent here so far.
“I really just love the community,” Hendrie said. “That’s the first thing that comes to mind for me. Everybody is just so welcoming and so inviting. Everybody just wants to help you.”
Chemical engineering junior Alan Caro shared his advice for incoming freshmen.
“Do your homework, and go to every event that you’re invited to,” Caro said, encouraging students to enjoy themselves while they’re at A&M.
Wildlife fisheries & management sophomore Colton Fejko said the Aggie culture gave him a unique perspective about what it truly means to be an Aggie.
“When I try to explain A&M to my friends back home, they don’t understand it,” Fejko said. “Then when you come here, you come to a football game, you see the environment. It’s honestly nuts, it’s crazy, and that’s what I love about A&M so much.”
