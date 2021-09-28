To lessen the number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has begun offering a mobile COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center on the Texas A&M campus at the Student Health Services building, according to a campus-wide email.
COVID-19 antibody therapy, which was approved for emergency use for ages 12 and over, is being used to reduce the chances of hospitalization in COVID-19 cases. The therapy works by having lab-produced antibodies attack foreign cells which will attack the protein, making it more difficult for the virus to continue duplication, according to the campus email.
Infusions will be made available to those who have a referral from a physician after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the email, to take advantage of these infusions, individuals should have their physician submit an order to the State of Texas Infusion Hotline, and then the staff will contact the patient to set up an appointment.
“Eligible students, faculty and staff who do not have a primary care physician may request this therapy by going to the Student Health Services website to submit a request,” the email reads.
To be eligible for the COVID-19 therapeutic infusions, according to the email, individuals must be symptomatic with “mild to moderate illness” as they fall into the following criteria:
“Is not hospitalized due to COVID-19;
“Does not require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19 and has a saturation of oxygen greater than or equal to 94 percent on room air at sea level; or
“Patient is at Day 10 or less since symptoms started or since testing positive.
“Pregnant individuals must be cleared by an OB/GYN physician before getting an infusion.”
Those who do not meet these requirement will be ineligible if they have the following symptoms:
“Symptoms onset or initial positive COVID[-19] test more than 10 days ago;
“Oxygen percent, if known, is lower than 93 percent on room air;
“If on oxygen chronically, is on same rate;
“Weight is less than 88 pounds;
“Stable for home management care;
“Too ill for home management care; and
“If the individual doesn't have proof of a positive COVID[-19] test.”
