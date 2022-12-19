At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, Hoang was reported to have been found deceased in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin, according to a Facebook post.
The post also said that no foul play is suspected and that they are grateful for the assistance from the community during the search.
“Tanner's family wants everyone to know how much they have appreciated everyone's help. They feel God's love for them through the overwhelming outpouring of support,” the post said. “They know Tanner was loved by so many.”
Editor's Note: The following information was published during the active search, from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23.
According to the Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley, Texas A&M civil engineering senior Tanner Hoang was declared missing on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Hoang was last seen in College Station by his roommates around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, on Colgate Drive, according to KBTX. A Facebook post by Hoang’s family stated that he went missing shortly before he had planned to have lunch with them while they were in town for a graduation celebration. Hoang is 22 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He is also possibly driving a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas license plate number BS2C737.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 21, surveillance video showing damage to the passenger side of Hoang’s car was used to confirm that he did not follow Highway 21 into Bastrop, as was originally believed, but actually turned west on Highway 290 toward Elgin, according to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group.
According to the same Facebook post, Hoang’s car was last seen traveling west on Highway 290 near a car dealership on the west side of Elgin.
“New confirmed last sighting on 290 passing Rush Chevrolet on the west side of Elgin at 1:02 [p.m.] on Friday, [Dec. 16.] Looking more like he was possibly headed into Austin. However he could be anywhere by now. Keep looking,” the Facebook post read.
At 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Facebook group reported that Hoang’s car was found abandoned in Austin near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Highway 360 and the Colorado River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.