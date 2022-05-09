Following the end of Kylie Sledge’s two-year term, archaeology freshman Megan Williams will be taking over as editor-in-chief of The Aggieland Yearbook for the 2022-23 academic year.
Williams, who currently serves as The Aggieland’s photo chief, said she’s looking forward to taking on the role and following Sledge’s creative example during the yearbook’s production.
“I’m most looking forward to getting to manage the book as a whole rather than just one part, and being able to see it come together from start to finish,” Williams said. “I think it’s a really fun process, and [being] able to work on all parts of it and make it perfect is really exciting.”
Sledge said she has complete faith in Williams due to her ability to lead by example and encourage passion in the rest of the staff.
“I knew Megan was going to be a great editor-in-chief when I saw her passion and her dedication for The Aggieland [during] her first week on staff,” Sledge said. “We did not have a photo editor staff position filled at that time, and she came to me just hired, had never worked on a college yearbook staff, and in that moment I knew she would make a great editor-in-chief.”
