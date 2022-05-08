Final results for the May 7 special election in Brazos County rolled in late Saturday evening after the polls closed at 7 p.m.
According to the election results posted on brazovotes.org, all four propositions have passed including two state and local propositions. All results are still considered unofficial. Out of all the registered voters in Brazos County, the special election saw 5,215 of 122,822 registered voters in the county, or 4.25%, participants in the election.
The state propositions included No. 1, which authorized a limitation on the amount of ad valorem taxes for elderly and disabled residents regarding elementary and secondary education, which saw 4,427 (85.91%) before. State proposition No. 2 saw 4,558 (87.57%) for an increase from $25,000 to $40,000 to the residential homestead exemption for public school purposes.
Brazos County propositions for Districts No. 3 and 4 passed, which looked to adopt a sales and use tax to not exceed 1.5% in their respective districts. For District No. 3, 242 (87.57%) were for the proposition and for District No. 4, 155 (71.10%) supported the proposition.
Below are the unofficial results for Brazos County’s May 7 special election:
State of Texas Proposition No. 1
For: 4,427 (85.91%)
Against: 726 (14.09)
State of Texas Proposition No. 2
For: 4,558 (87.57%)
Against: 647 (12.43%)
Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 3 Proposition A
For: 242 (57.08%)
Against: 182 (42.92%)
Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 4 Proposition A
For: 155 (71.10%)
Against: 63 (28.90%)
