Over Spring Break, the Aggie Muster Committee announced retired Air Force Gen. Mark A. Welsh III as the 2022 Campus Muster speaker.
After a 40-year military career, Welsh has served as the dean of the Texas A&M Bush School of Government & Public Service since August 2016, according to a press release.
“Here at Texas A&M, Welsh said he and the faculty and staff of the Bush School work with the entire Aggie family to help dedicated men and women prepare for lives of service to their fellow citizens,” the release reads.
Before his time at A&M, Welsh served in a variety of federal service positions, including commandant of the U.S. Air Force, associate director of military affairs for the CIA and as the 20th U.S. Air Force chief of staff. He also led an F-16 fighter squadron and commanded both NATO’s Air Forces and the U.S. Air Force in Europe.
Welsh comes from a long line of Aggies, including his father and five brothers. Four of his children have attended the university, and his first grandchild will attend beginning next school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.