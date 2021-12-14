The polls have now closed for College Station’s uniform election.
After a need for a runoff in the 2021 uniform election, David Levine and incumbent Dennis Maloney faced off for the City Council Place 6. Maloney earned another term with 1,332 (58.55%) to Levine’s 943 (41.45%) votes in the runoff.
In the primary election, Levine garnered 38.2% of voters, while Maloney received 45.5%. Third candidate Marie-Anne Mousseau took 16.3% of the votes.
When election results become official on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 4 p.m., Maloney will be sworn in for another three-year term.
