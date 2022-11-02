With little time left for early voting, numbers are around half as much as prior general elections.
Early voting began on Oct. 28 and will continue until Nov. 4. After the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, was not selected as an early voting location, Texas A&M students will have to vote elsewhere. The closest location for students to vote early is at College Station City Hall. The official Election Day is Nov. 8.
The numbers so far for the 2022 general election are significantly lower than past years. Out of the 126,123 voters registered in Brazos County, only 23,075 people have participated in early voting as of Nov. 1.
In comparison to previous years, the 2018 general election had 42,052 voters during early voting despite having fewer numbers of registered voters.
As of Nov. 1, here are the current poll numbers:
- Registered voters: 126,123
- Cumulative in-person voting: 21,368
- Cumulative mail-in voting: 1,707
- Total: 23,075
- Overall percentage of early voting: 18.3%
For comparison, here is the 2018 general election early voting numbers:
- Registered voters: 114,377
- Cumulative in-person voting: 39,135
- Cumulative mail-in voting: 2,917
- Total: 42,052
- Overall percentage of early voting: 36.77%
Editor’s note: The final three days of early voting numbers were not yet available, at time of publication.
