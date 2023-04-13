Lot 61 is expected to permanently close in August due to upcoming construction of the Aplin Center, according to an email from Texas A&M Transportation Services.
Students who are in need of parking for the 2023-24 school year, can log in to MyAccount from April 12 to July 12 to complete student permit registration.
Individuals who currently have parking in Lot 61 have highest priority to move to another location, however, some options have limited parking availability. Students not given their preferred lot will be added to the top of waiting lists for lots selected during registration.
Students can reach out to parking@tamu.edu or 979-862-PARK with any questions.
