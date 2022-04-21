Have an achy tooth and not sure what to do about it?
The College Station Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery dentists will be providing their second annual Free Tooth Extraction Day in College Station on Saturday, April 23 for qualified patients, providing up to two extractions per patient.
Office manager Jackie Martinez said this is the second time the event has been hosted in College Station, and the team is looking forward to serving the community.
“This is pretty much just a way for our doctors and our staff members to give back to people in our community, especially since COVID[-19] hit,” Martinez said. “It felt like it was really important that we did something to show people like we're here for them.”
Free Tooth Extraction Day will allow each patient to relieve tooth pain, which Martinez said is the goal. Under local anesthesia, patients will undergo tooth removal as well as get to chat with staff about any concerns they may have.
“It's just a way for them to get what they need taken care of, especially when it comes to their oral health and it's at no cost to them,” Martinez said. “We definitely encourage anyone who is in need to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Starting three years ago at their Cypress location, Martinez said the office first brought the event to College Station just before the winter storm last year and had many interested community members. Just last year in College Station, Martinez said they were able to extract 98 teeth during the event.
“Even in the cold freezing weather, we still had patients who were coming and willing to wait as long as they possibly needed to so they could get their smile taken care of,” Martinez said. “That made us realize we had to do it again.”
Though the event is taking place at their facilities, Martinez said many other practices in town have donated items which the office can give to patients.
“We are very grateful to all of the local dentists in town as well,” Martinez said. “We do have a lot of dentists that we work with on a regular basis, who are donating items to give out to our patients who are coming in, such as free water bottles, floss, ice packs [and] toothbrushes.”
The office requires all patients to make an appointment ahead of the event via phone at 979-316-5000 or email at info@oralsurgerycollegestation.com.
“We'll ask them questions to make sure they're eligible over the phone and then from there, we would schedule them,” Martinez said. “All they have to do is just bring themselves [on Saturday and] fill out paperwork before they're seen by the doctor.”
