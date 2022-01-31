On the final day to register to vote in the upcoming primary election, the Brazos County Democratic Party is hosting Voterpalooza to help voters get prepared.
On Monday, Jan. 31, the Brazos County Democratic Party is hosting a nonpartisan voter registration event to help get all eligible voters registered ahead of the spring race.
Following registration, early voting for the primary election will run from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25 with election day being on March 1.
The following list of locations are hosting voter registration events:
- Clara B. Mounce Library — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Texas A&M Memorial Student Center — 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Blinn College, Bryan Campus Student Center — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Larry J. Ringer Library — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For a look at the Texas primary election ballot, check out the Democratic sample ballot or the Republican sample ballot.
