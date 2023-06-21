As the spring semester finishes, many college students leave Bryan-College Station, forcing local businesses to come up with ways to stay open without a significant amount of their customer base.
Some companies hope to attract more customers by hosting community events. They have interactive activities for all ages, conduct old fashion games with beverages and purchase specific inventory for the benefit of their customers in the summer.
Store manager of POV Coffee House Hope Dobson said 50% of their clientele are college students.
“We are trying to host an open mic night called ‘POV After Hours,’” Dobson said. “We have a lot of extra events and things that we have a lot of time to plan because it is slower.”
To attract more customers, Dobson said they collaborate with Lake Walk, which owns POV Coffee House. Lake Walk puts on Eats and Beats, an event where people get to listen to live music and eat from food trucks. Dobson said POV Coffee House also partners with surrounding businesses like The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley to help one another during the summer.
“Right now, we are going through a season called ‘Color and Cups’ for the kids,” Dobson said. “As the kids come to the museum, they can also grab a fun kid drink at POV and bring it over.”
At the local pottery store U Paint-It, patrons can select a ceramic item and then paint it.
The store owner of U Paint-It, Penny Woodcock, said they change their inventory in the summer because they don’t get as many student customers.
“We have a lot of young kids and grandparents, so we are mindful that the selection of pottery for them to paint is different from college students,” Woodcock said. “So, we have more unicorns and things like that.”
Woodcock said her store is like a trip to the movies since it is a time to relax and create memories with loved ones.
“You can have a memento of your experience and have something functional to use and enjoy,” Woodcock said.
On the other hand, the Dixie Chicken is going on 49 years since their doors first opened. Marketing Director Adam Drake said he gives credit to the City of College Station and Texas A&M for hosting camps and events that bring in customers during the summer season.
“It is really special to see people support local business,” Drake said. “We are blessed to have such a vibrant community and time at Aggieland.”
Dixie Chicken hosts an annual 42 and Brew Domino Tournament on July 2, where people pay $40 per team and pre-register by emailing stdkjk18@shsu.edu or calling Kent Kopnicky at 979-557-6663, according to their website. The game of 42, Drake said, is a part of the rich history of the Dixie Chicken that brings people together and reunites friends.
“We like to keep the spirit of that game alive,” Drake said. “Without the people who love us, we wouldn’t be who we are.”
