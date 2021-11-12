One of Texas A&M’s own could use some help.
According to KRHD 25, A&M custodial crew leader Melvin Floyd was diagnosed with late-stage heart failure after experiencing sweating, chest pains and shortness of breath at an Oct. 14 shift.
Floyd was life-flighted to Houston Medical Center after experiencing further symptoms where he was to have open-heart surgery. Floyd was told he needed temporary insurance in order for the surgery to occur, according to KRHD 25. However, the policy he ultimately bought will not go into effect until Dec. 1.
Chemical engineering senior Logan Miertschin, REACH Project intern and Ags REACH Recruitment Chair, helped to start the GoFundMe for Floyd, which in four days has already garnered $27,672 out of the $30,000 goal. Miertschin said he is very pleased with the community’s efforts in helping to provide for Floyd in his time of need.
“I'm really happy that the community came together in this way to support him, [he and his wife] definitely deserve it,” Miertschin said. “No one should have to go through something like [Floyd], especially not being able to get a surgery you need.”
With the fast growth of the GoFundMe, Miertschin said he hopes the money raised will be able to help cover Floyd’s expenses including his rent and climbing medical bills.
Miertschin said he met Floyd when he and his wife Lisa, who also works at A&M, were taking the REACH homeownership class.
“He's been in the community for seven years on campus and also [has been involved with] doing things with the REACH Project and interacting with a lot of other people,” Miertschin said. “I've heard from so many people that he's a great guy, and I experienced that when I was talking to him.”
While waiting on his open-heart surgery, scheduled for Dec. 1, Floyd has been in and out of the hospital dealing with pain management, Miertschin said.
“Any savings they had built up previously are long gone, spent in order to pay for the care that is keeping Mr. Melvin alive,” the GoFundMe page reads. “This has upended [the Floyd’s] life completely, and for weeks now Melvin has not been able to work and Mrs. Lisa has had to stay home most days to take care of him, leaving the Floyd family with little income to support them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.