Results for the 2023-24 Texas A&M student body election were announced at the 12th Man Statue on March 3 at 7 p.m. among hundreds of gathered students, family members and candidates.
Finance junior Hudson Kraus was elected as student body president with 4,900 votes. All members running with the 5 for Yell group won with Jake Carter and Grayson Poage as junior Yell Leaders, and Ethan Davis, Thomas Greve and Trevor Yelton as senior Yell Leaders.
With tears in his eyes, Kraus said he gives all glory to God and credits his campaign team for this win.
“We really just want to unify the student body and implement tangible changes that positively impact students here,” Kraus said.
Kraus’s mom Jamie, Class of 1994, said she is overwhelmed with joy for her son to have this position.
“My husband and I are both Aggies and so just [to] watch this come full circle and have our son represent the student body is indescribable,” Jamie said.
Newly elected Davis won with a total of 6,632 votes.
“[I’m] feeling super excited, really blessed that we're here, really blessed that we got it,” Davis said. “It’s been a long process.”
Newly elected junior Yell Leader Jake Carter won with a total of 8,135 votes.
“It’s just an honor, so blessed to be just to be in this position to serve the university,” Carter said.
Carter said he was excited to be elected as a Yell Leader.
“[I plan] to just empower the student body and represent what the 12th Man means and make sure every Aggies knows they have a place here in Aggieland,” Carter said.
Election results are uncertified at this time and will be certified following review by the Chief Justice of A&M Student Government Association’s Judicial Court. Election results and vote tallies for every race can be found at vote.tamu.edu.
