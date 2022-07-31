Alex Caruso was all smiles among family, friends and his hometown community as he was honored in College Station with a basketball court dedication at Castlegate Park on Saturday, July 30.
For years, Caruso has been known as a star in the College Station Community. Caruso had a successful high school career at A&M Consolidated High School and played at Texas A&M, leading the Aggies to the 2015-2016 Sweet 16. Caruso grew up in the Castlegate neighborhood and often played at the court.
The park was full of supporters, excited to honor the Chicago Bulls star. Young fans in Caruso jerseys filled the crowd as they bounced basketballs on the newly named “Alex Caruso Court.”
Former A&M radio broadcaster Dave South served as the master of ceremonies. South shared memories of watching Caruso play basketball as a kid and how he now sees him as “one of the hottest players in the NBA.”
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney was present and spoke highly of Caruso’s career and how he has not forgotten about his hometown after his success. Al Pulliam, former A&M radio commentator and Amateur Athletic Union basketball coach of Caruso, shared stories of watching the athlete develop over the years.
“He was never afraid of competition, he always gave good effort and had a good attitude,” Pulliam said.
Rick German, former A&M Consolidated High School basketball coach, said that at every level, he convinced those around him to “keep watching” Caruso because he is a special player.
Applause could be heard across the crowd as Caruso took the mic.
“This basketball court has seen many days of me to where the sun is going down and I’m walking home bouncing the ball,” Caruso said. “Hopefully all of the kids here can enjoy it for many days to come.”
The star shared his overwhelming gratitude to everyone that came out to honor him.
“To have this many people here, from all different chapters of my life, everyone has helped get me here even if I have never met you, the support means so much to me,” Caruso said.
Caruso said that he too has tough days, even as a successful NBA player.
“You see stuff from the outside looking in and it looks like I have it all together,” Caruso said. “There are always days of doubt, always days of negativity and I always try to put myself in a positive light and say that I can get it done. Self-belief has driven me to be at this podium talking to all of you today. Like Coach German said, ‘Keep watching because I believe my best is yet to come,’” Caruso said.
Megan Caruso-Williams, Caruso’s sister, said standing on Alex Caruso Court was a full circle moment for her and her family.
“We would play pickup games of basketball here as kids, so to see him here being honored and signing autographs makes me so proud of him and this moment,” Williams said.
To conclude the event, Caruso signed autographs and took pictures with the community.
“It really is a special thing, it felt nostalgic to drive through the neighborhood again,” Caruso said. “The word of the day is grateful.”
