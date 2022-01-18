Following the path-forward mentality, Texas A&M interim Provost and Executive Vice President Timothy Scott, Class of 1989, has implemented changes to the structure of the Office of the Provost.
According to a Jan. 18 campus-wide email, Scott said he is making the new administrative and structural changes to help with the implementation of the reorganization from the MGT consulting report recommendations. The Provost Office will see changes with an increased focus on academic success for students, which A&M President M. Katherine Banks approved on Dec. 14.
“As you know, plans are underway to launch a working group to help guide the reorganization of the Office of the Provost; to allow a greater focus on academic excellence and student success,” Scott said in the email. “I look forward to receiving recommendations regarding how our office can best serve the needs of our university to ensure we are meeting our mission of excellence in scholarship, education and supporting our students and faculty in the delivery of high-quality academic programs and enriched educational experiences.”
Recently promoted interim Vice Provost of Undergraduate Studies Ann Kenimer, who began at A&M as an assistant professor in 1993, will now oversee the Office for Student Success and serve as an assistant in the Qatar campus. Kenimer will also be involved in the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, Quality Enhancement Plan.
After taking another position as the acting Dean of Faculties, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Interdisciplinary Initiatives Patrick Louchouarn will focus on faculty development, leading Provost Communications and taking special interest in A&M’s branch sites.
Focusing on academic support for undergraduate students as well as graduate and professional success and development, Karen Butler-Purry will continue to act as the associate provost and dean of the Graduate and Professional School.
Chief Academic Officer at Galveston Antonietta Quigg, who serves as the interim associate vice president for Academic Affairs and associate provost, will take charge on the Path Forward recommendations for Galveston.
After being appointed in fall 2021, Alicia Dorsey will continue to serve as the associate vice president and is the university liaison for the SACSCOC, helping to ensure the university is adhering to the Texas higher education requirements.
Tim Powers has been appointed as the chief of staff for the Office of the Provost and will oversee the six working groups for the MGT recommendations.
