In honor of World Teachers’ Day, blue lights will return to illuminate various buildings across the Texas A&M University System.
On Tuesday Oct. 5, a press release announced buildings across the world will be turned blue to celebrate teachers, especially for their work during the pandemic. The theme, “Teachers at the heart of education recovery,” focuses on the relentless efforts toward education during the trying times of remote learning and a transition to in-person learning.
“All 11 universities in the Texas A&M System will, via social media and other online efforts, be encouraging their communities to consider the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, re-open schools and ensure learning gaps are mitigated,” the release read.
System Board of Regents chairperson Elaine Mendoza said the system recognizes the importance of teachers to our future generations.
“We hope everyone takes notice and thinks about how critical teachers were not only to their own lives, but also to our collective future,” Mendoza said in the release. “The Texas A&M University System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in Texas and, most importantly, recognizes educator preparation as one of the most significant contributions we can make to our great state.”
System Chancellor John Sharp said he commends Aggie teachers across the globe who were prepped with tools to influence the education realm.
“Our graduates are sought after by school districts all across Texas because they know our students are getting the tools they need to be ready on day one in the classroom,” Sharp said in the release. “We prepare teachers to be able to make the world a better place, one child at a time.”
The System will honor teachers by lighting the following buildings blue:
Texas A&M University-Commerce: The Performing Arts Center, the three fountains in Garvin Lake, Talbot Hall and Memorial Stadium
Texas A&M University: The Jack K. Williams Administration Building, the Harrington Education Center, Albritton Bell Tower and the dome of the Academic Building
Texas A&M International University: Trailblazer Tower, the Vergara Planetarium and the front of Killam Library
Texas A&M University-Kingsville: College Hall and the Leaders of the Pack statue
Texas A&M University-Texarkana: The Building for Academic and Student Services
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi: The Momentum Wave
Texas A&M University-Central Texas: The tower of Founders Hall
Texas A&M Galveston campus: The Clock Tower in the Central Quad area
West Texas A&M University: The Original Texans sculpture and the Haywood Spirit Tower on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall, and The Eternal Flame monument in Victory Circle
Tarleton State University: The Smokestack
Prairie View A&M University: The Wilhelmina R.F. Delco Building and John B. Coleman Library
Texas A&M University-San Antonio: The Torre de Esperanza, the fountain at the intersection of University and Jaguar Way and the Central Academic Building
Texas A&M Health Dental Clinic and Education Building in Dallas: top floor of the building
Texas A&M Health in Bryan: The Health Professionals Education Building and Medical Research & Education Building
The Texas A&M Health Discovery Tower and EnMed Building in Houston
The entrance to The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.