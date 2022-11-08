On Monday, Nov. 7, Stand with Us, Aggie Students Supporting Israel and Chabad at Texas A&M hosted Benjamin Midler to speak on his experience surviving the Holocaust. Midler’s speech was followed by a question-and-answer discussion about the tragedy and hardships he overcame.
Midler said he lived a nice life until 1939 when Germany declared war on all of the countries of Europe, and invaded Poland.
“They came into Poland on June 22, 1939,” Midler said. “The Russians decided to invade Poland in two parts, the eastern part belong to Russia and the rest of the part belong to Nazi, Germany.”
Midler said in June 1941 the Russians moved into Poland, and small businesses, industrial cities and factories were eliminated so there were no class differences between any groups of people.
“The first thing they did in June 1941 [was] tell everybody to wear a yellow star on the right side of their body,” Midler said.
Midler said in August of 1941, his family lived with another family in one apartment — food was scarce and the families only had beef or chicken.
“After about a year and a half, [on the] 25th of February [they] sent us to another camp,” Midler said. “Some people would keep bread for later. Young people like me, I wouldn't save it for later. I am eating it now.”
Midler said the concentration camp’s conditions were very bad, with no access to hygiene, like showers or a change of clothes.
“Eventually, with this kind of living people got sick and would die throughout the night,” Midler said.
Midler said he was taken to a labor camp where about 200 to 300 other people were forced to sleep in bunk beds in close proximity.
“[The foods that were given to us were] coffee and a slice of bread, soup, no spaghetti or potatoes. At night, a slice of bread with jelly,” Midler said. “I was separated from my family. I would do anything in my power to stay alive. I got strength from God.”
Bush School graduate student Natalia Flores said she had the opportunity to go to Poland back in 2019 before the pandemic.
“I was actually able to see Auschwitz and Birkenau,” Flores said. “I got to see what was left because the Nazis were an attempt to cover up what they had been doing. They had destroyed a section of the concentration camp.”
Midler said he decided he had to stay alive and was sent to six camps overall.
“In May of 1945, I got the measles at age of 17,” Midler said. “[I was then taken] to the hospital.”
International studies sophomore Jordan Hawkins said usually when you hear about these Holocaust stories they always find a person in the camp to stick with.
“I feel like most people can't just go through that by themselves — he did,” Hawkins said. “I think that surprised me in a way.”
Midler said the only way back to Poland was by Russian army trains.
“[I wanted to] visit my parents to see if they were still alive,” Midler said. “It was a two-day vacation to Poland. I couldn't find anybody, not my family.”
Flores said she thinks a major current issue is an increasing number of people appear to be denying the holocaust occurred.
[It is] mind-blowing for me,” Flores said. “I feel like getting the word out about these types of events is invaluable.”
Midler said he ended up on an Island in June 1946, where he went to school for two years and finished in 1950.
“I got married soon after that in 1951, because I knew what I wanted,” Midler said. [However,] I didn't know what to do after school. I went to [a] farmer's village [to work], but I knew I didn't want to be a farmer.”
Midler said he eventually found some of his family in 1959 and moved to the United States.
“I wanted better for myself,” Midler said. “All survivors were looking for somebody left alive. Looking for survivors.”
Hawkins said she learned that Midler is a very resilient man after attending the event.
“He doesn't take all the bad stuff that happened to him and make it his personality,” Hawkins said. “He grows from that and turns it into positivity.”
Midler explained how he forgave others who have wronged him.
“I got satisfaction because I am alive and they're dead,” Midler said. “I don't think about the past. I think positively. If it doesn't look right, I try to make it better.”
Flores said his family found out in 2019 they had relatives that had been executed in Poland outside of Kracel.
“Hearing him say that actually did bring me a little bit to tears,” Flores said. “He has the idea of ‘well I am still alive and they're not.’ It just really solidified that yes, we overcame a horrible event that killed so many innocent people.”
Midler said he is a miracle survivor.
“I was only 15, I didn't know what I wanted,” Midler said. “There was my miracle, to talk today.”
