As the first full year without COVID-19 restrictions comes to a close, the Class of 2022 prepares to walk the stage in Reed Arena.
During 15 in-person ceremonies, the Texas A&M System will award approximately 11,203 degrees from Saturday, May 7 to Friday, May 27, according to a May 4 press release. Each graduate will receive six guest tickets for their respective ceremony. Interim Provost and Executive Vice President Timothy P. Scott, Class of 1989, said the university is proud to send out graduates into the workforce.
“Along with a sense of renewal and fresh opportunities for growth each spring, Texas A&M University proudly sends Aggie graduates out to shape the world’s future and positively impact solutions to challenges around the globe,” Scott said in the release. “Congratulations to each graduate and their friends and family.”
Unless otherwise noted, graduates should arrive one hour to 45 minutes before the beginning of the ceremony at the north entry of Reed Arena, according to the A&M Graduation website. Additionally, graduates should ensure they arrive 30 minutes ahead of their ceremony, or else they will be marked absent and not announced in the ceremony.
Students will receive a diploma tube while walking across the stage, but will not receive their diplomas at the ceremony. Diplomas will be mailed directly to the student’s address indicated on their graduation application approximately two weeks after the ceremony.
All guests, regardless of age, will be expected to have a ticket which will be electronically delivered to graduates for distribution. Guests have the option of printing tickets, if desired. All guests with tickets will receive a seat, but seating is first-come, first-serve regarding seat location.
Guests attending the ceremony in Reed Arena should be aware of the clear bag policy and should ensure they do not have outside food or beverages, alcohol or tobacco products, noise makers or air horns and no tripods or monopods.
For those wanting to watch the ceremony online, there will be a livestream of the commencement on KAMU.
