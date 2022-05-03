Beginning Wednesday, May 4, all Texas A&M spring graduates will be able to begin claiming their guest tickets for their respective ceremonies.
Graduates may request up to six allotted tickets from May 4 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, May 8 at 5 p.m., and must login with their NetID and password to gain access, according to a May 3 email to graduation applicants. Graduates will not need a ticket themselves, but all guests must have one to enter, including infants.
Students will also be given the ability to request additional tickets, but there is no guarantee extra tickets will be available. They will be updated on Monday, May 9 via email to update on their specific request.
If students are commissioning in a different ceremony than their commencement ceremony, their guests will need tickets for both, according to the graduation website.
“Graduates will be instructed to claim tickets for both their commencement ceremony and their commissioning ceremony,” the website reads.
Tickets will be general admission and all seats will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests who have special accommodations, including handicap and hearing needs, can call 979-862-7330 or visit 12thMan.com for more information.
Below are some of the accommodations available:
“Wheelchair space and seating for mobility-impaired guests are both available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The top three rows in each section are reserved for mobility impaired guests. Most of these reserved areas can accommodate wheelchair seating. Up to four family members/attendants per mobility impaired patron is permitted to sit in the reserved areas. Enter at the main entrance, and an usher will be able to direct you to the appropriate seating area.
“Designated reserved sections for hearing and visually impaired guests can be found in Section 104, Rows A and B, Seats 1-4. Sign interpretation for graduates or guests will be provided for the university commencement ceremonies. Hearing assistance devices are available in Guest Services, across from Section 113, near the main entrance.”
Graduations at the College Station campus will begin on Saturday, May 7 for the doctoral commencement and hooding ceremony, while bachelor’s and master’s ceremonies will take place from Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14. Ceremonies are expected to last approximately three hours each, and attendees and graduates are expected to stay for the entire duration of the ceremony.
