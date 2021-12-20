A Texas A&M professor is climbing the ranks in the federal government after serving the university for almost 30 years.
After being nominated as a member of President Joe Biden’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, or PCAST, committee in September, nuclear engineering professor Marvin Adams, Ph.D., has now been nominated to serve as deputy administrator for Defense Programs within the Department of Energy.
As the deputy administrator, Adams would work to maintain the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile by overseeing programs in design, maintenance, assessment, manufacturing and dismantlement for all nuclear weapons in the country, according to an article from Texas A&M Today.
“I feel honored and humbled to be considered for this kind of service in support of U.S. national security,” Adams said to Texas A&M Today. “Texas A&M has a long tradition of valuing and providing service to the nation. In keeping with this, The Texas A&M University System has supported my national-service activities over the years, and I am deeply grateful for this.”
A&M President M. Katherine Banks, who has worked with Adams for over a decade and partnered with him as they worked on obtaining a federal contract for the Los Alamos National Laboratory, said Adams is the perfect candidate for the position.
“As the nation’s foremost academic expert on stewardship of the nuclear stockpile, I cannot imagine a better person to hold this position than Dr. Marvin Adams,” Banks said to Texas A&M Today. “We are proud to have someone from Texas A&M selected for such a crucial role that is consistent with our history of public service and our dedication to national security.”
With Adams being garnered as the nation’s foremost academic expert regarding nuclear stockpile, A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said Adams will carry the Aggie Spirit with him to the national level.
“Dr. Adams lives [out] the six Texas A&M Core Values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service,” Sharp said to Texas A&M Today. “Every Aggie should be proud of his nomination and every American should be grateful.”
The deputy administrator position is one of four jobs in the National Nuclear Security Administration which is required to be approved by the Senate. If approved, Adams will help to manage the $16 billion nuclear budget.
After nearly 30 years of service to A&M, Adams said he will miss the interactions with fellow Aggies including students, faculty and researchers, as well as the technical details of research projects.
