Every semester, MSC Hospitality hosts the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Open House for thousands of students to come and explore organizations to join.
The event, held at the beginning of each semester, took place Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1-5 p.m. Organizations were spread out near the MSC with some bannering outside, others attracting students inside in the hallways and the ballroom, and the rest were in buildings, lounges or classrooms. The hallways of the MSC were also categorized by the type of organizations to streamline the flow of students.
A-Line Magazine laid out an enticing arrangement of its latest magazine spreads and had tons of people surrounding the booth, wanting to know more about the club’s duties and application process. Two representatives from the A-Line Magazine, economics sophomore Sara Hartung and visualization senior Anna Keller, said their goals and coverage categories were on display at the MSC Open House.
“[A-Line Magazine] is a fashion lifestyle magazine on campus, and our mission is to inspire a new generation of creators, whether it is through photography, writing, graphic design [or] much more,” Hartung said. “We meet a lot of our applicants here at the open house, and it is a great way to connect with other creative people and get them introduced to this rare part of campus.”
Down the line in the Bethancourt Ballroom, Sigma Phi Omega, a sorority in the Multicultural Greek Council, was actively advertising the organization. Open House is a chance to meet different organizations, management junior Lily Chau said.
Chau, and allied health senior Angela Legaspi, said a big reason why they joined Sigma was because of the information gained through past semesters’ Open Houses.
“To me, it is a way to expose myself to different orgs and find places you potentially can fit in,” Legaspi said.
The hallways of the MSC were also categorized by the type of organizations. Apoorva Selvakumar, a neuroscience freshman, said she saw the event as an opportunity to find the medical organization that fits her best.
“I was really interested in Global Medical Brigades, since it is an opportunity to go abroad and help provide medical assistance to those in need,” Selvakumar said. “I was also interested in [Building Researchers And Innovators In Neuroscience and Society, or] BRAINS, since it is a neuroscience organization and fits my career aspirations.”
On the other side of the medical organizations resided the engineering organizations. Engineering freshman Akhil Bhale was particularly interested in checking out some engineering organizations for the spring semester.
“I was interested in the [Society for Asian Students and Engineers or] SASE, and the [Student Engineering Council, or] SEC,” Bhale said.
MSC Open House is a hugely popular event to the A&M campus and community as students can learn of opportunities and programs to further their academic goals, kick-start passion projects and introduce new hobbies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.