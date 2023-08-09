In an Aug. 9 press release, Texas A&M’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Alan Sams announced Frank B. Ashley III would take the position as Acting Dean of the Bush School of Government & Public Service.
The position originally belonged to Gen. Mark Welsh, who left it vacant following his appointment as interim president of A&M on July 21.
Ashley served as the executive associate dean and senior professor at the Bush School since 2016, where he oversaw a multitude of issues, from strategic planning and faculty affairs to program development and diversity, according to the press release.
Before coming to A&M, he was the senior vice president of membership and higher education management at the College Board. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana College and his master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Alabama.
“President Bush, our namesake, stated that public service is a noble calling,” Ashley said in the press release. “You cannot be in the Bush School and talk to students about being public servants unless you are a true public servant. Therefore, when you’re asked to step up and serve, you do it.”
The release dives into his former positions at A&M, such as his service as dean of the College of Education, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at A&M–Commerce, his multiple roles at the School of Education and Human Development, and his appointment as vice chancellor for the A&M System from 2007-2013.
“It’s an honor,” Ashley said. “It’s truly an honor to help carry on the legacy of the 41st President of the United States.”
